National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigns

WASHINGTON, DC - FEB. 10: White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) walks down the West Wing Colonnade following a bilateral meeting between President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC -- Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, has resigned.

Flynn has been at the center of controversy over the past several days in regard to his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Reports indicate that Flynn was in contact with Kislyak and spoke to him about U.S. sanctions against Russia before Donald Trump was sworn in.

Vice President Mike Pence defended Flynn last month, saying Flynn had assured him he never discussed the topic with the ambassador during a series of phone calls before Trump took office.

Flynn resigned Monday night after reports that former acting attorney general Sally Yates, from Atlanta, warned the White House that Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail and was misleading about his interactions with Russia's ambassador.

Yates offered the warnings to the Trump administration in a message she and another official delivered to the White House.

President Trump named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. (Ret) as acting National Security Advisor.

Yates informed the Trump White House Flynn had misrepresented his conversations with the ambassador, U.S. official said Monday. The official, who is not authorized to comment publicly on the matter, said Yates’ communication to the White House was prompted by assertions from top Trump officials, including Pence, that Flynn had not discussed sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, was abruptly dismissed by the White House earlier this month after directing Justice lawyers not to defend the new administration’s travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan concurred with Yates, the Post reported.

Kellogg is a decorated U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1967 to 2003, including two tours during the Vietnam War, where he earned the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with “V” device, and the Air Medal with “V” device.

Kellogg served as commander of the 82nd Airborne Division from 1997-98. Prior to his retirement, General Kellogg was Director of the Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Directorate under the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

