New NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's job approval at 44 percent

NBC

President Donald Trump has reached a record-low approval rating for a newly inaugurated president.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 44 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s performance, while 48 percent disapprove.

The four presidents before him all had net positive approval ratings in the 30s or higher.

When asked about President Trump’s travel ban, 44 percent said it was necessary, and 45 percent unnecessary.

As President Trump continues to be critical of news outlets, 53 percent of those surveyed believe the media is overstating problems with his administration.

On Tuesday, the president will address a joint session of Congress in a state-of-the-union-style speech.

The poll was conducted February 18-22. The margin of error for 1000 respondents is +/- 3.1 percent.

