New NBC poll shows President Trump with 44% approval rating (NBC)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Podcaster creator talks arrest in Grinstead case
-
Police mistake turns hero dad into suspect
-
RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat
-
Video shows moments before rapper Bankroll Fresh's death
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
Atlanta couple moves forward after tragedy
-
RAW VIDEO: Bankroll Fresh shooting
-
Warrant reveals possible motive in death of Tara Grinstead
More Stories
-
Parents plan stand-in Monday morning over football…Feb 26, 2017, 8:31 a.m.
-
Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61Feb 26, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
LIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zooFeb 22, 2017, 7:07 p.m.