Pence, Trump to be sworn in using historic Bibles

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect Mike Pence during the inauguration on Friday, just before Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to President-elect Donald Trump.

Pence will take the oath using the Reagan Family Bible, which President Ronald Reagan used for his gubernatorial and presidential inaugurations. The Reagan Bible is ordinarily on permanent display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.

Because it is such a priceless artifact and requires special protection, Andrew Littlefair, one of President Reagan’s top White House aides, and who now serves on the Board of Trustees for the Reagan Foundation and Institute, will hand carry the Bible from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., where it will be put under lock and key.

For Pence's oath, the Reagan Family Bible will be open to the same passage used during President Reagan's inaugurations, II Chronicles 7:14, which is one Pence had referenced on several occasions during the 2016 campaign.

The passage reads, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

In October, 2016, Justice Thomas celebrated his 25th year on the Supreme Court, making him the longest serving African-American Justice in American history. On Friday, Justice Thomas will become the first African-American in history to administer the Oath of Office to the Vice President or President of the United States.

“It will be my honor to take the Oath of Office to defend our Constitution from a man who has dedicated his life to the same noble pursuit,” said Vice President-elect Pence. “Justice Thomas was born into poverty in Pin Point, Georgia. From those humble beginnings, Justice Thomas went on to graduate from Holy Cross College and Yale Law School. He served in the Reagan Administration and was appointed to the federal bench in 1990 and the Supreme Court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush. I have long admired Justice Clarence Thomas and deeply respect his judicial philosophy, dedication to the rule of law, and his historic service on the bench of our nation’s highest court.”

As Chief Justice Roberts administers the oath of office to President-elect Trump, he will be using his own Bible, as well as the same Bible that President Lincoln used at his first inauguration.

"In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the 'better angels of our nature'," said Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack in a statement. "As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country."

Trump's bible was presented to him by his mother upon his graduation of Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church, Jamaica, New York, on Children's Day, June 12, 1955. The Bible is a revised standard version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York in 1953, and is embossed with his name in the lower portion of the front cover. The inside cover is signed by the officials of the church, and is inscribed with his name and the details of when it was presented.

The Lincoln Bible was purchased for the first inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln by Supreme Court Clerk William Thomas Carroll. It is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers. It is a part of the Library of Congress collections and has been used at three previous inaugurals: Lincoln's in 1861, and both of President Barack Obama's inaugurals in 2009 and 2013.

