Perdue urges new Treasury secretary to sanction North Korea

A Seoul television station reports on Feb. 14, 2017 about the possible assassination of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: Jung Yeoh-Je, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Georgia U.S. Sen. David Perdue is one of six senators who signed a letter on Tuesday urging new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to sanction North Korea over its recent missile launch.

“Today, it is reported that Kim Jong-un may be able to strike the west coast of the United States with nuclear weapons within four years, and that he may already be able to strike our allies in South Korea and Japan, where thousands of U.S. military personnel are stationed,” said the letter.

“The regime was able to evolve its nuclear program due to the Obama Administration’s timidity to enforce rigorous oversight and effectively cut off North Korea’s access to the hard currency used to finance its illicit activity.”

The senators’ letter lists 10 actions that they say could cut off North Korea’s access to the hard currency it uses to finance its nuclear program, including cutting off all of North Korea’s banks from the international financial system; pursue any banks that illegally do business with the regime; and investigate and expose North Korea’s money laundering network and its Chinese accomplices.

The letter was also signed by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX); Cory Gardner (R-CO); Thom Tillis (R-NC),; Marco Rubio (R-FL); and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

