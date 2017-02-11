Planned Parenthood protest draws supporters, detractors

JOE HENKE, 11ALIVE (Photo: Henke, Joseph)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga – A rally in favor of defunding Planned Parenthood drew not only opponents of the controversial organization, but also those who want to see it continue.

On Saturday, hundreds of rallies calling on Congress to defund the organization were held. In Lawrenceville, supporters and detractors appeared outside of Planned Parenthood’s location on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

"The time has come to defund America’s abortion giant," according to the website ProtestPP.com. "Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion chain, killing over 300,000 babies each year, and nearly half of their billion dollar budget comes from our tax dollars.

"But now the new 115th Congress is moving to strip Planned Parenthood of that money! On February 11, pro-lifers like you will take to the streets to demand our government stops funding an organization that specializes in killing children."

Right after President Donald Trump took office, about 2.5 million people took part in women's marches across the nation, in part protesting any effort by Congress to roll back fund for the organization.

