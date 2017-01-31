Political career could be next for ex-AG Sally Yates

(Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – As former acting Attorney General Sally Yates decides her next career move, one man who worked with Yates in Atlanta would like to see her go into politics.

“You’d always like to see anybody like her go into politics,” said Kent Alexander, who worked with Yates in the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Georgia office. “Whether she will or not, I don’t know. After a couple of years in Washington, I’m sure that makes an impression on someone.”

Yates was fired by President Donald Trump on Monday night after Yates, the nation's acting Attorney General, told the U.S. Justice Department not to enforce the president’s controversial temporary immigration ban on seven majority Muslim countries.

“Yates has never been partisan with any party,” Alexander said. In fact, she has stayed away from politics. She just calls it like she sees it.”

That didn’t stop Georgia Democratic Party chairman DuBose Porter from soliciting support for Yates on Tuesday.

“Georgians have a special obligation to support Ms. Yates,” Porter said in an email to supporters. “She is an Atlanta native, a UGA and UGA Law School graduate, and a servant leader. Throughout her career, she has protected the citizens of Georgia and the United States.

“And yesterday she acted fearlessly and with resolve once again to protect our country against the Trump administration’s assault on our core principles by refusing to enforce an order several courts have already ruled to be illegal.”

Alexander was appointed US Attorney of the Northern District of Georgia by President Bill Clinton. Yates was already there as an assistant US Attorney, and Alexander appointed her to head the agency's public corruption unit. She prosecuted former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell and Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph.

“She had the absolute right to do what she did and interpret the law and do what she thought was right,” Alexander said. “Two, President Trump had the absolute right to fire her, because she’s a presidential appointee and serves as his pleasure.”

Georgia's junior US senator, David Perdue, said Tuesday that he respects Yates, but "I fully support President Trump’s right to make this type of personnel change in light of the fact that he is trying to protect Americans. Refusing to defend the United States is irresponsible.

"Under President Obama, our federal agencies were extremely politicized, and President Trump is trying to stop this trend," Perdue said. "It is refreshing to see President Trump take action immediately instead of acting like a typical politician.”

Alexander doesn’t agree with the White House’s statement that Yates betrayed the justice department by refusing to endorse the president's executive order.

“Sally Yates is justice,” Alexander said. “So the idea that she betrayed justice? It really was sort of an unnerving thought that somebody could say that.

“She represents justice better than anybody I know.”

