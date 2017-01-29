U.S. President Donald Trump signs two executive orders January 25, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

ROSWELL, Ga -- As President Donald Trump defended his ban on refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries on Sunday, one local advisor also took to the president's defense.

“For the last eight years, radical liberals have weakened our borders, made deals with terrorist countries and jeopardized American security interests," said Bruce LeVell, executive director of the Trump National Diversity Coalition in Roswell. "President Trump’s executive order is exactly what our nation needs to ensure that radical Islamic terrorism finds no safe harbor on American soil.

"Protecting American lives is the single biggest priority of any American president."

President Trump issued the following tweet on Sunday morning:

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

A federal judge in New York has issued a stay of Trump's travel ban order pending what will likely be months of litigation.

Trump's order late Friday banning refugees from seven Muslim Middle East countries set off protests at airports nationwide, including one planned for Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Saturday night, U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and John Lewis were among thousands of people nationwide who protested President Trump's executive immigration orders.

Lewis and Johnson were both at the airport, asking for information on reported Iranian detainees.

Georgia residents from Iran were detained for hours as they came back to the U.S. from Iran, by way of a connector flight from Amsterdam.

Among those who were stopped on their trip home were a family of three, including a 10-year-old child, and a grandmother who is not related to the other detainees. Hours later - after 7 p.m. - the family was released to go home.

Prior to the judge's ruling, Trump's order took effect immediately, leaving many foreign nationals and green card holders stuck at overseas locations or U.S. airports. Their fate on a case-by-case basis remains unclear.

