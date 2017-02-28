WXIA
Close

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress; 11Alive wants your reaction

WXIA 3:30 PM. EST February 28, 2017

President Donald Trump makes his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight, and 11Alive wants your thoughts and reactions to the speech.

Tweet your reactions to tonight’s speech using the hashtag, #trumpaddress11, and we'll feature them below, in this thread.

 

 

You can watch tonight’s speech here and on our Facebook page. Don’t worry; you can still watch April the giraffe here!

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Trump says he'll 'speak from the heart' during first speech to Congress

WXIA

New NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's job approval at 44 percent

WXIA

Trump supporters hold downtown Atlanta rally

WXIA

Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring

WXIA

CPAC attendees give A+ to Trump — so far

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories