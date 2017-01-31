President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick

President Trump (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL, EPA)

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump will announce his choice for the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night.

11Alive will be streaming the president’s statement live on Tuesday night in this space and on Facebook. Immediately following the announcement, 11Alive will feature expert legal analysis from Randall Kessler, an Atlanta trial lawyer who also teaches litigation at Emory Law School. Kessler is a past chair of the Family Law Sections of both the American Bar Association and the Georgia State Bar.

The new Supreme Court justice could tip the scales on the bench for big issues such as abortion and immigration.

The president reportedly has two names at the top of his Supreme Court list: Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman.

Democrats say they will at the nominee’s positions and fight if needed.

President Trump is announcing his selection approximately 24 hours after he fired acting U.S. Attorney Sally Yates, who hails from Atlanta.

Yates sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice that she was not convinced the president’s executive order instituting a limited travel ban is legal.

Hours after sending the letter, President Trump fired her and named Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as acting attorney general until, according to the White House, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions is approved by the Senate as the nation's new chief justice officer.

The travel ban may be one of the big cases the court could decide in the coming months.

