President Trump's weekly address: watch and read

NBC

Here is the transcript of President Donald Trump's weekly address that was delivered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017:

"My fellow Americans, this week our hearts are with the people of Louisiana and Mississippi. Families have lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods after devastating tornadoes swept through many, many communities. My administration will make sure they have the support that they need and really desperately want. We're going to take care of them.

"It's remarkable to see Americans across the country come together to help families rebuild their lives. That is the beauty of the American spirit. There's nothing like it. There's a great spirit all over the country. And that spirit is what we will need to rebuilt America. To, as I have said so often, make America great again.

"On Tuesday I was pleased to host at the White House the CEO of Intel who announced that Intel will invest $7 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Arizona, creating thousands of new American jobs. That's what we want- new American jobs. And good jobs. Intel decided to move forward with this project because they know we are totally committed to lifting the regulatory and tax burdens that are hurting American innovation and companies.

"In fact we are in the process right now of working on a major tax reform that will massively reduce taxes on our workers and businesses. We want to make it much easier to do business in America, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to make it also, much harder, for companies to leave. They're not just going to say bye bye and fire everybody. There will be consequences.

"I want America to be the great jobs magnet of the world. But we can't do that if we don't stop the wasteful rules and excessive taxes that make it impossible for businesses to compete. Every hour, every day, my administration is focused on creating jobs for our people. And I mean good jobs. More jobs. Better jobs. Higher-paying jobs. That's our mission.

"This week I also met with sheriffs and police chiefs from across the country. I pledged to them that I would stand with the incredible men and women of law enforcement. And so too will our great new Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. My administration is committed to your security. Which is why we will continue to fight to take all necessary and legal action to keep terrorists and radical and dangerous extremists from ever entering our country. We will not allow our generous system of immigration to be turned against us as a tool for terrorism and truly bad people. We must take firm steps today to ensure that we are safe tomorrow. We will defend our country, protect our Constitution, and deliver real prosperity for our people.

"God Bless You, God Bless America, have a great week."

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved