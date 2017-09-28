Price: 'I will take no more private charter flights,' reimburse treasury for travel

U.S. Heath and Human Services Secretary Tom Price attends a listening session regarding the opioid crisis hosted by First Lady Melanie Trump, September 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer)

WASHINGTON -- After drawing the President's and the public's ire, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is apologizing for the costly private flights chartered at American taxpayers' expense.

In a statement Wednesday, Price said he "regrets the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars. All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer. I know as well as anyone that the American people want to know that their hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely by government officials."

In addition, Price said he would no longer be taking any more private charter flights as HHS secretary, "no exceptions," and would be writing a personal check to the U.S. Treasury for all expenses.

"The taxpayer won't pay a dime for my seat on those planes," he said.

Price said he would continue to work with the Office of the Inspector General to review the processes related to official travel to determine whether any changes are necessary.

Here is his full statement:

“I continue to welcome and am cooperating fully with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) review of processes and procedures related to my official travel as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).I have also taken the additional step of initiating a departmental review to determine if any changes or reforms are necessary.As I have previously stated, all of this travel was approved by legal and HHS officials.

"Despite this, I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars. All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer. I know as well as anyone that the American people want to know that their hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely by government officials.

“To make sure everyone knows that I understand and appreciate this, and to make sure everyone knows that this will never happen again, I am taking the following steps:

- My staff and I will continue to cooperate fully with the OIG and internal review.

- I will take no more private charter flights as Secretary of HHS.No exceptions.

- Today, I will write a personal check to the US Treasury for the expenses of my travel on private charter planes. The taxpayers won’t pay a dime for my seat on those planes.

“I have spent forty years both as a doctor and in public service putting people first.It has been my personal honor to serve the American people, and I look forward to continuing that service.”

