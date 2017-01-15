WXIA
Close

Priebus: Lewis' comments about Trump "shocking"

Priebus: Lewis' comments about Trump 'shocking'

WXIA 3:05 PM. EST January 15, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus reacted to U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ comment that Donald Trump is not a legitimate president-elect.

"It's shocking that Congressman Lewis, who is a civil rights icon and is a person who has championed voting rights, would actually question the legitimacy of an election in this country and starting this firestorm," Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Lewis said Trump’s election has been tainted by allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. electoral process.

“There's no evidence that anything that was done in the course of this election by Russians or whoever changed the course of this election,” Priebus said. “In fact, the only evidence there is of tampering and having a real connection to foreign leadership was the DNC paying an operative over $400,000 to meddle in the Ukraine to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.

“No one's talking about the $400,000 that the DNC spent digging up dirt with an operative in the Ukraine. There's nothing here in regard to this issue.”

Lewis' interview has continued a war of words between the civil rights icon and Trump, a conflict that escalated on Friday when Lewis, in his interview, said Trump is not a legitimate president. Trump responded on Twitter on Saturday, when the president-elect tweeted that Lewis' 5th congressional district in Atlanta was "crime-ridden" and "in horrible shape."
 

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Transcript: Rep. John Lewis' appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press"

WXIA

Social media explodes, local reaction strong to Trump-Lewis feud

WXIA

Georgia voters pick sides in Trump v. Lewis tiff

WXIA

Trump fires back at Lewis, says district is crime ridden, in horrible shape

WXIA

John Lewis: ‘I Don't See Trump as a Legitimate President'

WXIA

More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Georgia's Rep. John Lewis

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories