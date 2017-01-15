WASHINGTON, DC – Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus reacted to U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ comment that Donald Trump is not a legitimate president-elect.

"It's shocking that Congressman Lewis, who is a civil rights icon and is a person who has championed voting rights, would actually question the legitimacy of an election in this country and starting this firestorm," Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Lewis said Trump’s election has been tainted by allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. electoral process.

“There's no evidence that anything that was done in the course of this election by Russians or whoever changed the course of this election,” Priebus said. “In fact, the only evidence there is of tampering and having a real connection to foreign leadership was the DNC paying an operative over $400,000 to meddle in the Ukraine to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.

“No one's talking about the $400,000 that the DNC spent digging up dirt with an operative in the Ukraine. There's nothing here in regard to this issue.”

Lewis' interview has continued a war of words between the civil rights icon and Trump, a conflict that escalated on Friday when Lewis, in his interview, said Trump is not a legitimate president. Trump responded on Twitter on Saturday, when the president-elect tweeted that Lewis' 5th congressional district in Atlanta was "crime-ridden" and "in horrible shape."



