Pro-Trump rally held Saturday in downtown Atlanta

A rally in support of President Trump was held Saturday in downtown Atlanta. WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – A pro-Donald Trump rally was held in downtown Atlanta on Saturday.

According to the rally’s Facebook page, the event began at 11 am and was set to run until 3 pm.

The rally was being held across from CNN Center in Centennial Olympic Park.

Security was being provided by an organization called Georgia Security Force III%.

Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in Atlanta comes the same day that several rallies opposing the president’s immigration rallies were being held in Dallas, Los Angeles and New York.

An Atlanta rally in support of impeaching the president is set for Monday.

(© 2017 WXIA)