WXIA
Close

Proposals for border wall due by end of March

Contracts reveal what border wall may look like (NBC)

WXIA 4:21 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

Customs and Border protection officials have released contract notices that reveal details of what a future wall along the Mexican border may look like.

The notices say the Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high wall that looks good from the north side and is difficult to climb or cut through.

One of the contract requests call for a solid concrete wall while others call for a see-through structure.

The Homeland Security department will be overseeing the project and will eventually patrol and maintain the wall.

Proposals for the wall are due to the government by March 29.

 


 

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM

WXIA

Mexican politician sits on border wall to send Trump a message

WXIA

Border wall would cost $21.6 billion, Homeland Security report says

WXIA

Berlin mayor urges President Trump not to build a wall

WXIA

VOTE NOW: Should the US spend billions to build wall?

WXIA

White House says Trump wants import tax to pay for the wall

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories