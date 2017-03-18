Proposals for border wall due by end of March

NBC

Customs and Border protection officials have released contract notices that reveal details of what a future wall along the Mexican border may look like.

The notices say the Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high wall that looks good from the north side and is difficult to climb or cut through.

One of the contract requests call for a solid concrete wall while others call for a see-through structure.

The Homeland Security department will be overseeing the project and will eventually patrol and maintain the wall.

Proposals for the wall are due to the government by March 29.





