Qualifying begins Monday for Price congressional seat

Thomas Price, US President Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee.(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – Qualifying begins Monday in the race to replace Tom Price, who became Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week.

Price represented the sixth congressional district, which includes many metro Atlanta communities in DeKalb, Fulton and Cobb counties.

Gov. Nathan Deal set a special election for Tuesday, April 18 to replace Price. Qualifying runs until Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park.

Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

Democrat Ron Slotin has already announced he is running.

Possible Republican candidates include State Sen. Judson Hill, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, and Price’s spouse, Betty Price, have been mentioned as possible candidates for the seat. Dunwoody businessman and Donald Trump supporter Bruce LaVell is also a possible candidate.

PHOTOS: Rep. Tom Price

(© 2017 WXIA)