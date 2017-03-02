Race to replace Price: Abroms says America is going broke

IMAGES DAVID ABROMS

Ninth in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election.

ATLANTA, Ga -- David Abroms says his generation is going to inherit America’s debt, and he’s running for Congress so he can do something about it.

“Our national debt is unsustainable; we’re going broke as a country,” said Abroms, who is running for Tom Price’s old seat in the 6th congressional district. “Everyone wants goodies from the government. We’ve got to cut spending and encourage entrepreneurship.”

Like other Republicans running in the GOP-dominant district, Abroms, a CPA and tax accountant, said he’s a true conservative who believes in limited government and a free market.

“I’ve spent my entire life studying conservative fiscal policies and I know these issues backward and forward,” he said.

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

Abroms said he is disturbed by what he calls “the tremendous divides in our country,” yet also said, “Our conservative ideas are right and they make the country better.”

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

