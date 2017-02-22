Race to replace Price: Independent candidate motivated by Trump travel ban

IMAGE ANDRE POLLARD

Third in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election

ATLANTA, Ga – President Donald Trump’s ban of immigration from Muslim-majority prompted Andre Pollard to, in his words, “get off the couch and do something.”

“The travel ban really motivated me to get into this race,” said Pollard, who is one of 18 people seeking to replace Tom Price in the 6th congressional district. “I’m an immigrant myself, I can here when I was 11, and I believe in the American dream that includes hard work and achieving success.

“But what’s going on right now with the travel ban and President Trump calling Mexican people criminals, is wrong.”

Pollard is one of two independents running in a district that, for the last couple of decades, has been heavily Republican.

“I’m tired, along with a lot of other people, of Democrats and Republicans fighting each other,” Pollard said. “As an independent I want to be able to reach across the aisles and work with people.”

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

“My candidacy is all about building a grass-roots effort, and encouraging people to look up from their keyboards and get involved in the world around them,” Pollard said. “I want to convey the message that anyone can run and make a difference.”

