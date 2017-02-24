Race to replace Price: Independent candidate says Washington is broken

IMAGE ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ

Fifth in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election

ATLANTA, Ga -- Alexander Hernandez says money in politics has become a huge problem, and he’s hoping his upstart 6th district congressional campaign will highlight that issue.

“I wanted my very first political decision to show that I’m going to put the 6th district first, which is why I’m running as an independent,” Hernandez said. “Washington is broken because of the monied interests. I want to show that a working class Christian candidate can run for office and be successful.”

Hernandez is one of two independent candidates seeking the seat, although he points out that Andre Pollard is running under the heading of the Tech Party.

“This past election demonstrated how out of touch the political establishment has become,” he said. “We saw Hillary Clinton burn through money, and Donald Trump didn’t spend nearly as much as Democrats.”

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

“A lot of people in this race are setting themselves up as anti-establishment, but they have extensive governmental experience,” Hernandez said. “I’m putting the people first in my campaign.”

(© 2017 WXIA)