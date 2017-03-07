Race to replace Price: Mohammad Ali is running for Congress

Twelfth in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election.

ATLANTA, Ga – Mohammad Ali is running for Congress.

No, really.

“I tell voters I’m really Mohammad Ali-lite, but when I get to Capitol Hill, I’m going to fight like a heavyweight,” said Dr. Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, one of 18 candidates seeking to replace Tom Price in the 6th congressional district.

His campaign even has a website that is – you guessed it – mohammadaliforcongress.com.

Ali said he was the first candidate to qualify for the race; he’s running as a Republican in a district that has been strongly GOP but one that Donald Trump carried by less than two percentage points last year.

“I’m running because I’m a proud American,” Bhuiyan said. “I’m the only candidate who chose to become an American; I became a citizen in 2000. It’s time for me to give something back.”

Despite his name, Bhuiyan is facing an uphill battle in terms of name recognition. Recent polls show another Republican, Karen Handel, and Democrat Jon Ossoff leading, while state Sen. Judson Hill picked up an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on Monday.

“Voters aren’t looking for endorsements from career politicians or special interest groups,” Bhuiyan said. “They’re looking for someone to stand up for them.”

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

