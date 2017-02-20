Race to replace Price: Moody says GOP will unify behind President Trump

IMAGE DAN MOODY

(First in a series of profiles of all of the candidates in the 6th congressional special election)

ROSWELL, Ga – Dan Moody likens today’s political turmoil in Washington, D.C., to 15 years ago in Georgia, when the GOP had just won historic victories in the governor’s race and gained majorities in the state legislature.

“I was elected to the state Senate the same year that Sonny Perdue won the 2002 governor’s race,” said Moody, who is one of 18 candidates seeking to replace Tom Price in the 6th congressional district. “Back then, Republicans were so used to losing that it took us some time to learn how to govern.

“But at the end of the day we came together and reduced the size of government, balanced the state budget and made government more responsive.”

Moody wants to play a role in making sure Washington does the same.

“There are a lot of loud voices out there on both sides, but the stars are aligned and we have a chance to get things done,” said Moody. “We have a window of opportunity and we can pass tax reform and replace Obamacare. But the time for talking is over.”

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

“In Georgia, eventually the dust settled and legislators realized they had to govern,” Moody said. “The executive branch doesn’t always agree with Congress. President Trump has strong beliefs and so do the U.S. House and Senate. But at the end of the day, I’m confident all three of those groups are going to come together and deliver on the president’s promises.”

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

