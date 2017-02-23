Race to replace Price: Quigg pledges support of Obamacare

IMAGE REBECCA QUIGG

Fourth in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election

ATLANTA, Ga – Rebecca Quigg is hoping to reverse a longtime 6th congressional district political trend, one of electing Republicans to Congress.

Quigg is one of five Democrats running in a special election to replace Tom Price in a district has elected such GOP stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson.

“This is a unique opportunity for Democrats to take back this seat,” said Quigg who, like Price, has a long history as a physician and health care professional. “This district has gotten steadily more progressive over the last decade or so, one that Donald Trump carried over Hillary Clinton by just over one percentage point.

“This district is up for grabs, and I’m going to win it.”

A total of 18 people are seeking to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

Quigg is a firm proponent of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, a program Price has been tasked with replacing.

“The ACA is a wonderful law; all we need to do is make some changes,” Quigg said. “All we need is a congressperson in favor of improving it, not dismantling it.

“There are 40,000 people in the 6th district with Obamacare policies; I’m going to get their votes.”

Quigg also faults Gov. Nathan Deal and the state legislature with not extending Medicaid coverage to Georgians.

“My knowledge of health care makes me the best candidate to address this issue,” she said.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park.

