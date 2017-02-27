Race to replace Price: Slotin hopes to turn district into Democratic win

IMAGE RON SLOTIN

Sixth in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election.

ATLANTA, Ga – With a last name like his, Ron Slotin knew he was meant for a career in politics.

“You can’t beat, Votin’ for Slotin,” the former Democratic state senator said, as he seeks to become the next congressperson from the 6th congressional district.

Slotin was elected to the state senate in his first run for public office, at age 29. He served on the appropriations, rules, education, health and judiciary committees, and supported passage of the HOPE scholarship.

“I’ve proven that I get results,” Slotin, who now serves as chief marketing officer for an Atlanta executive search firm, said. “I’ve been a strong supporter of education when I was in the senate, and I was also part of the team that created the 2009 entertainment tax credit that has brought hundreds of millions of dollars into Georgia.”

IMAGE RON SLOTIN

Slotin is a Democrat running in a district that has been heavily Republican for decades. “But Donald Trump carried this district by less than two points last November,” he said. “We’re getting support from Republicans and independents in this race, and we’re going to produce real results for this district.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is putting money and staff in the race in an effort to turn the district from red to blue.

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

IMAGE RON SLOTIN

Slotin was also one of the original board members for the Sandy Springs Chamber of Commerce.

(© 2017 WXIA)