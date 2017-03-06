Race to replace Price: Tea Party original raffling off AR-15 in 6th district race

IMAGE AMY KREMER

Eleventh in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election.

MARIETTA, Ga – Raffling off an automatic rifle in a political campaign may sound provocative, but to Amy Kremer, it signifies her strong support of the 2nd amendment.

“Giveaways like these have been done in a lot of campaigns; I wish I could take credit for it,” said Kremer, one of 18 candidate seeking to replace Tom Price in the 6th congressional district. “We are very pro-2nd Amendment not only in Georgia but in the south.”

Kremer is a native of the 6th district, and was one of the founders of the Tea Party. She co-founded the Tea Party Patriots and is former chairperson of the Tea Party Express.

“We need more conservatives in Washington,” Kremer said. “The GOP is dragging its feet in terms of rejecting Obamacare and implementing the president’s initiatives. I worked with Tom Price to fight against Obamacare before it was even called Obamacare.”

Kremer remembers when the intersection of Sandy Plains and Shallowford roads “was a four-way intersection with a stop sign, and where we used to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts for fundraisers.

“Most of the work I’ve done has been on the national level but benefited the people of this district.”

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

Kremer’s campaign is raffling off a CQB .300 Blackout, which has a retail value of $2,500. For every $25 donated to her campaign, entrants will receive one entry ticket. For every $100, five entries will be made, with a maximum of 108 donations/135 entries.

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

