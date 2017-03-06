IMAGE JUDSON HILL

MARIETTA, Ga – State Sen. Judson Hill was endorsed on Monday by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in the 6th congressional district race.

"Judson Hill is the only conservative Republican in this race who can win,” said Rubio, who sought the GOP presidential nomination last year in a race that was eventually won by Donald Trump. “He's a proven leader who can help us get our nation back on the right track after eight years of the Obama administration," Rubio said. "We have enough talkers up here in Washington. We need doers, and Judson Hill is a doer."

Rubio won the 6th district in the GOP's 2016 presidential preference primary.

Hill is one of 18 candidates seeking to replace Tom Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rubio said keeping the 6th district in GOP hands was important, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is spending more than $1 million to turn the seat blue. President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in last November’s election by less than two percentage points.

One of Hill's main GOP opponents, former Georgia secretary of state Karen Handel, has been endorsed by more than 30 mostly local mayors and county commissioners, as well as former Georgia attorney general Mike Bowers and the Georgia Life Alliance.

(© 2017 WXIA)