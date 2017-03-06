WXIA
Close

Race to replace Race: Marco Rubio endorses Judson Hill

Race to replace Tom Price poll

Tim Darnell , WXIA 3:20 PM. EST March 06, 2017

MARIETTA, Ga – State Sen. Judson Hill was endorsed on Monday by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in the 6th congressional district race.

"Judson Hill is the only conservative Republican in this race who can win,” said Rubio, who sought the GOP presidential nomination last year in a race that was eventually won by Donald Trump. “He's a proven leader who can help us get our nation back on the right track after eight years of the Obama administration," Rubio said. "We have enough talkers up here in Washington. We need doers, and Judson Hill is a doer."

Rubio won the 6th district in the GOP's 2016 presidential preference primary.

Hill is one of 18 candidates seeking to replace Tom Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rubio said keeping the 6th district in GOP hands was important, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is spending more than $1 million to turn the seat blue. President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in last November’s election by less than two percentage points.

One of Hill's main GOP opponents, former Georgia secretary of state Karen Handel, has been endorsed by more than 30 mostly local mayors and county commissioners, as well as former Georgia attorney general Mike Bowers and the Georgia Life Alliance.

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Former Air Force pilot Keith Grawert focusing on national security

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Abroms says America is going broke

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Hill touts conservative record in GOP district

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Leading in polls, Ossoff doesn't live in district

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Quigg pledges support of Obamacare

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Slotin hopes to turn district into Democratic win

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Moody says GOP will unify behind President Trump

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Edwards says Georgia needs a woman in Congress

WXIA

New poll shows Dems leading crowded race to replace Tom Price district seat

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Independent candidate motivated by Trump travel ban

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Independent candidate says Washington is broken

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories