Rallies held around the nation for President Trump

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered for “March 4 Trump” rallies around the nation on Saturday.

One event was in New York City, where Trump supporters took to the streets in support of the president.

Other rallies took place in Washington DC, where attendees were greeted by counter protestors.

Another event was held outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus, where there were counter-protestors as well.

