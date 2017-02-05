Rally held in NYC in support of President Trump

NBC

NEW YORK, NY -- A rally was held Sunday in front of Trump Towers in New York in support of the president.

The “We the People Support President Trump” rally was organized by the Queens Village Republican Club.

Supporters waved American flags, carried signs and sang patriotic songs.

Despite protests across the country and overseas against the president’s travel ban of people from seven Muslim-majority countries, supporters say the president is doing a good job.

" We've seen him keeping America safe. He made an excellent pick for Supreme Court Justice, Gorsuch, one of the best picks ever,” said Dante Mazza of Columbia Students for Trump. “He’s working hard to bring jobs back you know working with leaders in the auto industry and the pharmaceutical industry and cutting regulation and doing all sorts of wonderful things to get the country moving again. You've seen it reflected in the stock market. You've seen it reflected in consumer confidence. People are really excited."

"He only banned certain countries so it is not a Muslim ban,” said Arina Merkulova, also of Columbia Students for Trump. “He didn't ban Pakistan, he didn't ban Egypt or Saudi Arabia which are countries that should have probably gone into the ban, and it's only a temporary solution until they fix certain policies."

