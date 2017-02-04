Rally set for today for Muslims, refugees

Demonstrators hold up signs during an interfaith solidarity protest against President Trump's executive immigration ban outside the Downtown Islamic Center in Chicago. (Photo: Joshua Lott, AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga -- Organizers of a rally on Saturday in support of Muslims and refugees in Georgia expect hundreds to attend the event at the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The event, set for noon today at 731 Peachtree Street, has drawn more than 1,500 online RSVPs, according to organizers.

The rally is entitled "Atlanta Stands with Muslims and Refugees."

"By rallying at the church, Georgians are urging local lawmakers to ensure that Muslims and refugees of all faiths will continue to be warmly welcomed in Georgia." according to organizers.

U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart of Seattle on Friday issued a nationwide restraining order blocking the travel ban put in place by President Donald Trump last week.

Trump's ban, created through an executive order, sought to block people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In issuing his decision, Robart was siding with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed a suit to block key provisions of the president's executive order, which also bars Syrian refugees from entering the country.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer released a statement Friday night saying the Department of Justice would seek an emergency stay of this "outrageous order."

"The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people," Spicer said in the statement.

