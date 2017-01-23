Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as CIA director

President Donald Trump's nominee for the director of the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS) attends his confirmation hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Monday to confirm Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas as CIA director despite critics' concerns that he has offered conflicting statements about whether he would expand government surveillance of Americans and bring back torture as an interrogation technique.

Senators voted 66-32 to approve Pompeo, who is giving up his congressional seat to lead the agency.

His confirmation completes President Trump's national security team. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were confirmed Friday.

"Mike Pompeo is somebody who can contribute in a significant way to the security of the American people, the security of this country," said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But Pompeo's critics said he has given mixed signals on both torture and government surveillance.

"Rep. Pompeo showed he’s perfectly comfortable saying one thing on Monday, and the opposite on Tuesday," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the Intelligence Committee and a leading privacy advocate. "But his record reveals extreme positions, including enthusiasm for sweeping new surveillance programs targeting Americans and an openness to sending our country backward with regard to torture."

Former president Barack Obama banned waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques through an executive order in 2009.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Pompeo said he would "absolutely not" bring back those techniques. However, in response to written questions from members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he said he would review the current ban on waterboarding if the ban was shown to impede the collection of "vital intelligence."

"If experts believed current law was an impediment to gathering vital intelligence to protect the country, I would want to understand such impediments and whether any recommendations were appropriate for changing current law," Pompeo wrote.

