Sessions protesters wear KKK hoods

Protesters wearing KKK hoods stand while chanting and holding signs in the confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions on January 10, 2017. (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

Protesters dressed in KKK robes and hoods heckled US Sen. Jeff Sessions as he arrived for his confirmation hearing for attorney general Tuesday morning.

The two protesters yelled and chanted as they were escorted out of the hearing.

President-elect Donald Trump selected the Alabama senator as his choice for attorney general despite controversy over Sessions' record on civil rights.

Thirty years ago he was rejected for a federal judgeship by the senate judiciary committee amid accusations of racial insensitivity.

(© 2017 WXIA)