So far, Georgia's congressional delegation attending inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months, a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

None of Georgia’s remaining Democratic congressional delegation so far have joined U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ plans to boycott Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.

U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, Sanford Bishop and David Scott have not publicly said they will boycott the inauguration.

At of late Monday, 31 members of the US House have decided to skip Trump's inauguration. Georgia's congressional delegation includes four Democrats and 10 Republicans.

None of Georgia's GOP delegation have said they are not attending the inauguration.

Most of the lawmakers, all Democrats, supported statements last Friday by Lewis during a “Meet The Press” interview.

In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.



(© 2017 WXIA)