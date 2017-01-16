WXIA
So far, Georgia's congressional delegation attending inauguration

Rep. John Lewis on NBC's 'Meet the Press'

Tim Darnell, WXIA 8:27 PM. EST January 16, 2017

None of Georgia’s remaining Democratic congressional delegation so far have joined U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ plans to boycott Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.

U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, Sanford Bishop and David Scott have not publicly said they will boycott the inauguration.

At of late Monday, 31 members of the US House have decided to skip Trump's inauguration. Georgia's congressional delegation includes four Democrats and 10 Republicans.

None of Georgia's GOP delegation have said they are not attending the inauguration. 

Most of the lawmakers, all Democrats, supported statements last Friday by Lewis during a “Meet The Press” interview.

In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.
 

