Social media explodes, local reaction strong to Trump-Lewis feud

ATLANTA, Ga -- Local reaction was strong Saturday in the wake of the latest war of words between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia congressman John Lewis.
On Friday, Lewis called Trump "an illegitimate president," in an exclusive interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" and Chuck Todd. Lewis said Trump's election was tainted by allegations of Russian hacking, and that he has no plans to attend Trump's inauguration.
Early Saturday morning, Trump fired back, tweeting that Lewis should focus his attention on his "crime ridden" district that is "in horrible shape."
"Lewis has stood face to face with bullies from Selma and the Edmond Pettis Bridge to every corner of this country in the fight against discrimination," said Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens. "His human rights record is well documented in Atlanta and around the world.
"His life is not an addendum in history or fodder for political tweets; generations of Americans owe him a debt that we will never be able to repay."
Predictably, social media reaction was strong to Trump's comments:
Trump has never taken a shot at Putin or Assad half as hard as the slam he dished out to John Lewis.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 14, 2017
On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, let it be clear that John Lewis is an American patriot. Trump's attacks on him further confirm it. pic.twitter.com/WavPT36Atu— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 14, 2017
People Donald Trump Has Criticized:— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) January 14, 2017
John Lewis
The Pope
Gold Star Mother
Meryl Streep
Person Trump Has Not Criticized:
Vladimir Putin
I'm so old I remember when John Lewis said John McCain was as bad as George Wallace. This is why we have Trump. https://t.co/NQpYDI03uq— Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) January 14, 2017
John Lewis has been fighting injustice since Trump was learning how to segregate apartments from his dad.— Greg von Teig (@GregvonTeig) January 14, 2017
11Alive's Facebook page exploded with hundreds of comments shortly after the story was posted around 8 am:
Lewis cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that lead to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton's campaign co-chairman, John Podesta.
.@realDonaldTrump u say #atlanta is horrible shape -- biggest failure I remember in this district is your failed #TrumpTower. #defendthe5th— Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) January 14, 2017
