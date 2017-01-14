Social media explodes, local reaction strong to Trump-Lewis feud

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months and a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

ATLANTA, Ga -- Local reaction was strong Saturday in the wake of the latest war of words between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia congressman John Lewis.

On Friday, Lewis called Trump "an illegitimate president," in an exclusive interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" and Chuck Todd. Lewis said Trump's election was tainted by allegations of Russian hacking, and that he has no plans to attend Trump's inauguration.

Early Saturday morning, Trump fired back, tweeting that Lewis should focus his attention on his "crime ridden" district that is "in horrible shape."

"Lewis has stood face to face with bullies from Selma and the Edmond Pettis Bridge to every corner of this country in the fight against discrimination," said Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens. "His human rights record is well documented in Atlanta and around the world.

"His life is not an addendum in history or fodder for political tweets; generations of Americans owe him a debt that we will never be able to repay."

Predictably, social media reaction was strong to Trump's comments:

Trump has never taken a shot at Putin or Assad half as hard as the slam he dished out to John Lewis. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 14, 2017

On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, let it be clear that John Lewis is an American patriot. Trump's attacks on him further confirm it. pic.twitter.com/WavPT36Atu — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 14, 2017 People Donald Trump Has Criticized:

John Lewis

The Pope

Gold Star Mother

Meryl Streep



Person Trump Has Not Criticized:

Vladimir Putin — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) January 14, 2017 I'm so old I remember when John Lewis said John McCain was as bad as George Wallace. This is why we have Trump. https://t.co/NQpYDI03uq — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) January 14, 2017 John Lewis has been fighting injustice since Trump was learning how to segregate apartments from his dad. — Greg von Teig (@GregvonTeig) January 14, 2017 11Alive's Facebook page exploded with hundreds of comments shortly after the story was posted around 8 am: Lewis cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that lead to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton's campaign co-chairman, John Podesta.

In 2007, Trump himself planned to build a Trump Towers Atlanta in Lewis' district, which includes all of Midtown and downtown Atlanta. The two massive buildings were going to sit near the Woodruff Arts Center and cost an estimated $300 million.

.@realDonaldTrump u say #atlanta is horrible shape -- biggest failure I remember in this district is your failed #TrumpTower. #defendthe5th — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) January 14, 2017 But then came the recession, and by 2010, the planned towers were in foreclosure, prompting this comment from former state senator Jason Carter:

Carter unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Nathan Deal in 2014.

Lewis said that he would not attend Trump's swearing-in. "I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right."

Besides Midtown and Georgia Tech, Lewis' 5th district also includes College Park and East Point, the latter of which was ranked as the nation's most dangerous suburb by the Motovo real estate blog in 2014

Last week, Lewis also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged that Trump’s selection for attorney general, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, be rejected.

