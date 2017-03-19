Sonny Perdue confirmation hearing set to begin Thursday

Sonny Perdue (Photo: Suzanne Lawler (13WMAZ))

WASHINGTON, DC – Confirmation hearings for former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue are expected to begin Thursday, March 23.

Perdue is President Donald Trump’s choice for the next secretary of agriculture.

Last week, Perdue said he will step down from several positions at companies bearing his name and restructure several family trusts to avoid a conflict of interest if he is confirmed.

In a written agreement with a government ethics agency, Perdue said Monday that he will distance himself from several business interests, some of them agricultural.

Senators have been waiting for more than seven weeks for the agreement, which is dated March 7 but was posted on the Office of Government Ethics website over the weekend.

Perdue’s hearing will be webcast live on ag.senate.gov.

