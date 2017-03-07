Statue of Liberty goes dark before Day Without a Woman

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor in the snow on January 31, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – The Statue of Liberty went dark late Tuesday night, prompting a lot of social media speculation that International Women’s Day got started a little early.

STATUE OF LIBERTY POWER OUTAGE STANDS IN THE DARK EMBLEMATIC OF OUR FREEDOM BEING HIJACKED BY TRUMP & COMPANY pic.twitter.com/d8WhG3Tc7I — Urban Reverb (@urbanreeverb) March 8, 2017

Statue of liberty in the dark no lights ? What is happening? — Critiquer43 (@critiqueWB) March 8, 2017

#StatueOfLiberty



The person responsible for lights out needs to be FIRED. @POTUS — TrumpNation (@nurserenee1) March 8, 2017

#StatueOfLiberty has gone dark, she doesn't want to participate in the strike. She'll be on bright display all day tomorrow! #USA — Brian Trascher (@lawsNsausage) March 8, 2017

More than 2 million people took to the streets in Washington, D.C., and other cities on Jan. 21 to protest President Donald Trump's administration.

On Wednesday, International Women's Day, the organizers behind the January march are planning a showing of economic solidarity in walkouts, rallies and marches dubbed A Day Without a Woman.

No official explanation of why the statue went dark have been released by the U.S. National Park Service.

