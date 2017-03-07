WXIA
Statue of Liberty goes dark before Day Without a Woman

Tim Darnell , WXIA 11:44 PM. EST March 07, 2017

NEW YORK, NY – The Statue of Liberty went dark late Tuesday night, prompting a lot of social media speculation that International Women’s Day got started a little early.

More than 2 million people took to the streets in Washington, D.C., and other cities on Jan. 21 to protest President Donald Trump's administration.

On Wednesday, International Women's Day, the organizers behind the January march are planning a showing of economic solidarity in walkouts, rallies and marches dubbed A Day Without a Woman.

No official explanation of why the statue went dark have been released by the U.S. National Park Service.

 

