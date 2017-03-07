Statue of Liberty goes dark before Day Without a Woman

NEW YORK, NY – The Statue of Liberty went dark late Tuesday night, prompting a lot of social media speculation that International Women’s Day got started a little early.
The #StatueOfLiberty has gone dark tonight. Lights off. America's closed. #DayWithoutAWoman started early pic.twitter.com/J2lzAnEz18— Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) March 8, 2017
STATUE OF LIBERTY POWER OUTAGE STANDS IN THE DARK EMBLEMATIC OF OUR FREEDOM BEING HIJACKED BY TRUMP & COMPANY pic.twitter.com/d8WhG3Tc7I— Urban Reverb (@urbanreeverb) March 8, 2017
Statue of liberty in the dark no lights ? What is happening?— Critiquer43 (@critiqueWB) March 8, 2017
#StatueOfLiberty— TrumpNation (@nurserenee1) March 8, 2017
The person responsible for lights out needs to be FIRED. @POTUS
#StatueOfLiberty has gone dark, she doesn't want to participate in the strike. She'll be on bright display all day tomorrow! #USA— Brian Trascher (@lawsNsausage) March 8, 2017
More than 2 million people took to the streets in Washington, D.C., and other cities on Jan. 21 to protest President Donald Trump's administration.
On Wednesday, International Women's Day, the organizers behind the January march are planning a showing of economic solidarity in walkouts, rallies and marches dubbed A Day Without a Woman.
No official explanation of why the statue went dark have been released by the U.S. National Park Service.
