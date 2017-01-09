Stockbridge bans smoking inside a car with kids

WXIA

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga – The city council banned smoking inside a car when children are present.

The vote was 3-2 on Monday night.

Everyone on the Stockbridge City Council is against people smoking, especially around children. That was clear from the debate.

But not everyone supported Councilman John Blount’s proposal.

Elton Alexander voted “no” because he supports a different proposed ban that would not impose a fine of $500, as this one does.

Neat Robinson voted “no” because she supports a statewide ban instead.

Right now, eight states plus Puerto Rico ban smoking in vehicles where children are present. Supporters of a ban in Georgia failed to pass one two years ago.

They are trying again this year.

