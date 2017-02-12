Sunday rally for woman who said she was harassed because she's Muslim

(Photo: Asma Elhuni)

ATLANTA, Ga -- A rally is being held Sunday in support of a woman who says she was harassed because she is Muslim.

Asma Elhuni, a 39-year-old Georgia State University political science grad student, filmed a recent encounter between her and a man identified as Rob from Detroit.

Elhuni was studying at an East Atlanta Village coffee shop "and I looked up and here’s a man pointing a camera at me,” she said.

She asked him if he was taking a picture of her, and he said yes. She asked why, "and he said, ‘Because I want to.’ ”

In the video, Rob is shown standing near her when Elhuni asks why he was taking photos of her. He sits down at her table and asks why she was so uptight and off-kilter. He tells her he was taking a photo of the coffee shop he thought was a “chill place" before telling Elhuni she was “acting like a b----.”

Then he asks, “Do you have a green card?” before another man touches his shoulder, apparently encouraging him to leave.

Elhuni posted the video on her Facebook page and it has been viewed more than 1.8 million times since.

The rally begins at 2 pm at the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market and is being hosted by the East Atlanta Community Association. Atlanta City Council member Natalyn Archibong is also one of the hosts; the coffee shop in which the encountered happened is in her district. State Sen. Vincent Fort, who is running for Atlanta mayor, is also scheduled to attend.

Elhuni said she decided to take a stand and record the confrontation with Rob because she wants to stand up for human rights for all.

“This is clearly indicative of the environment we are living in which Trump administration has emboldened people to display their bigotry,” Elhuni said. “This was done to fight back. I wanted him to know I’m not afraid. We’re going to fight back. Enough is enough.”

Elhuni said she is the daughter of Libyan immigrants to came to the U.S. when she was 2 years old. She said she has been a naturalized citizen since she was 12, and is also an intern for state Rep. Brenda Lopez, the first Hispanic ever elected to the state legislature.

