Tennessee lawmaker proposes tax-free weekend for guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An East Tennessee lawmaker wants there to be an annual tax-free weekend geared toward gun owners.

The bill, filed by Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, would establish the "Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday" for the first weekend of September.

The tax holiday would cover firearms and ammunition. Guns covered by the tax discount would include shotguns, rifles, pistols, revolvers, BB guns, and muzzleloaders, according to the bill's text.

Tennessee already features an annual tax-free weekend at the end of summer, but that's geared specifically toward back-to-school shopping.

Last year, Louisiana and Mississippi each hosted a Second Amendment sales tax holiday weekend.

If approved, Tennessee's first "Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday" would be in 2017.

