Thousands jam downtown Atlanta for women's march

ATLANTA, Ga. – Thousands of demonstrators packed downtown Atlanta on Saturday as part of the internationally planned "March for Social Justice and Women".

Local organizers expected their event to be one of the largest in the nation.

The march, organizers said, is in response to what they say are concerns about the treatment of women and underrepresented communities during the recent presidential election.

Atlanta’s march on Saturday at 1:00 pm beginning at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the state capitol. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, whose war of words with President Trump topped national political headlines across the country for more than a week, is expected to speak at the center.

Other Georgia marches are being organized in Augusta, Statesboro and Zebulon.

There are also other marches being planned for Washington, DC, and numerous other cities around the United States and the rest of the world.

