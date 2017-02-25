Tom Perez elected new Democratic Party chairman

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Thomas Perez delivers remarks during a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission at the United States Treasury. Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images (Photo: Pete Marovich, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – Former U.S. Labor secretary Tom Perez was elected chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Atlanta on Saturday.

Perez defeated U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, after several ballots on the final day of the DNC’s three-day winter conference.

Perez is charged with leading the party forward after last November’s disastrous presidential and congressional elections, in which Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to win the White House and the party lost control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Besides the recent presidential election, the party also sustained significant midterm losses during the Obama presidency, and has lost almost 50 percent of the statehouses it controlled since 2009.

It took two rounds of voting for the party to elect a new chair. Several candidates dropped out as balloting continued, leaving the race between Ellison and Perez.

A total of 214.5 votes were needed to win, and Perez came up just one short on the first ballot. The final vote was Perez with 235 votes, and Ellison with 200.

Last week, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley dropped his bid and threw his support behind Ellison, according to NBC News. Ellison has also been endorsed by the Teamsters Union and former vice president Walter Mondale.

Ellison is an ally of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator waged an upstart campaign for the party’s White House nomination last year, a race he ultimately lost to Hillary Clinton.

Perez was endorsed last week for former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who along with former president Barack Obama, is heading a new redistricting reform effort aimed at pumping resources into critical gubernatorial and state legislative races over the next four years.

Perez was endorsed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former vice president Joe Biden.

Democrats control governorships and state legislatures in only five states.

(© 2017 WXIA)