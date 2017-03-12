NBC

WASHINGTON, DC – Health care dominated the conversation on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” with former Atlanta congressman Tom Price.

Price, now President Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary, defended a new GOP-backed health care proposal, saying it will bring more choices to people.

Former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius believes the bill will bring “serious damage” to the health care marketplace.

And Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Democrats and Republicans need to get together on a sustainable solution.

