Trump Administration expanding deportations across nation

Under new directives issued Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, immigration and customs officials are set to begin to increase deportations among the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants.

FASTER DEPORTATIONS

Past: A process known as an "expedited removal" was used mostly along the southwest border under President Obama. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrols agents were able to quickly deport undocumented immigrants caught within 100 miles of the border who had arrived in the U.S. in the previous two weeks.

Now: All federal immigration officers can now conduct an "expedited removal" anywhere in the U.S. against people who arrived in the U.S. in the previous two years. That will mean fewer opportunities for undocumented immigrants to appear before an immigration judge.

MORE AGENTS, JAILS, JUDGES

Past: Under Obama, most undocumented immigrants caught entering the country were placed in detention or released on bond while their deportation cases proceeded. That practice, dubbed "catch and release," led to many undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. and skipping out on their court cases.

Now: People caught entering the country will be placed in jail while their deportation cases are processed. Homeland Security plans to hire 10,000 ICE agents and build new detention facilities along the southwest border, and more immigration judges and staff will be hired to speed up cases.

Belisa Urbina is the executive director of Ser Familia, a non-profit that works with Latino families. She says she is worried crime against undocumented families will go up under the Trump Administration.

"People are just very, very scared," Urbina said. "These people are gonna know that if I start targeting Latinos, I'm going to be safe, because these people are not going to call law enforcement."

That's because of the new guidelines regarding immigration.

Memos obtained by 11Alive News indicate the hiring of up to 10,000 new ICE agents and the construction of new jails along the border as well as the hiring of new immigration judges.

RETURN TO MEXICO

Past: When people reached the U.S. and applied for political asylum or refugee status, they were allowed into the country to await resolution of their request. For example, tens of thousands of women and children have poured across the southwest border from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala seeking protection from their crime-ridden countries.

Now: Federal immigration officials can send those people back to Mexico, even if they're not from there. The U.S. will work with Mexico's government to set up such a system.

Deportations will be faster under the new rules. Previously, if an undocumented immigrant was arrested in one of the southwest border states within two weeks of arrival, they could be immediately deported.

Now, that rule will apply to anyone caught anywhere within the United States within two years of their arrival. Everyone else will go through the court system.

DEPUTIZE LOCAL POLICE

Past: Obama mostly phased out a program that allows ICE agents to "deputize" local police officers as immigration agents. That program is opposed by many immigration advocacy groups and police chiefs, who say it reduces immigrant communities' trust in their local police.

Now: The program will be expanded so ICE can train as many local police officers as possible. Customs and Border Protection also can deputize officers, with a focus on the four border states: California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

So, in addition to the newly hired ICE agents, local officers in the southwestern border states will have the same power to take undocumented immigrants into custody.

"The president wanted to take the shackles off individuals in these agencies and say 'you have a mission,'" said Urbina. "'There are laws to be followed. You should do your mission and follow the law.'"

Perhaps the strangest way the Trump Administration plans to increase deportations: Immigration officials can now deport people to Mexico -- even if they are not from there.

"It's not only unusual, it's cruel," Urbina said.

EXPAND THE WALL

Past: Congress in 2006 passed the Secure Fence Act, which allowed for the construction of 700 miles of walls, fences and other barriers along the nearly 2,000-mile border. The work is nearly completed.

Now: The government must complete that fencing and begin planning for an expansion, estimated to cost up to $21.6 billion to complete.

The memos also call for the expansion of the border wall, though they do not indicate how they plan to pay for all of this.

According to the Pew Research Center, there are more than 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, or about 3.5 percent of the overall population. About 8 million of them -- roughly 72 percent -- are in the nation's labor force.

In Georgia, at present, there are about 375,000 undocumented immigrants -- about 3.5 percent of the state's population. This represents just over 5 percent of the state's workforce.

