Democratic National Committee chair candidate and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez speaks during the group's winter meeting in Atlanta on Feb. 25, 2017. (Photo: Erik S. Lesser, epa)

WASHINGTON, DC –One day after electing its new chairman in Atlanta, the Democratic National Committee was criticized by President Donald Trump for allowing a “rigged” election.

On Sunday morning, President Trump issued the following tweet:

The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

The tweet came 16 hours after the president “congratulated” Perez on his victory:

Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Perez defeated U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, after several ballots on the final day of the DNC’s three-day winter conference.

Perez is charged with leading the party forward after last November’s disastrous presidential and congressional elections, in which Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to win the White House and the party lost control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Besides the recent presidential election, the party also sustained significant midterm losses during the Obama presidency, and has lost almost 50 percent of the statehouses it controlled since 2009.

Democrats control governorships and state legislatures in only five states.

