Trump 'imPEACHment' march stretches 5 miles through Atlanta

ATLANTA – A rally in support of impeaching President Donald Trump got under at noon on Monday in Atlanta, continuing a President Day’s weekend of similar gatherings across the nation.

Organizers say the "sidewalk only" march started at the Arts Center MARTA station in Midtown and will span the five miles northward to Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead.

They say the city of Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department are requiring marchers to remain on sidewalks and not block commuter or pedestrian traffic.

As of Monday morning, according to the rally’s Facebook page, more than 670 people had signed up to participate.

The rally is entitled "ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March."

Pro-immigration and anti-Trump rallies happened in several cities over the weekend. On Saturday, 6,000 people demonstrated against the Trump administration in Dallas, with similar events in Los Angeles, New York and Sarasota, Fla. On Sunday, there were protests in Chicago and Salem, Ore.

Additional demonstrations are expected on Monday in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Kansas City, Denver, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City.

