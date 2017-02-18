Trump impeachment rally set for Monday in Atlanta

President Donald J. Trump (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – A rally in support of impeaching President Donald Trump is set for Monday in Atlanta, continuing a President Day’s weekend of similar gatherings across the nation.

As of Saturday afternoon, according to the rally’s Facebook page, 350 people have signed up to participate.

The rally is entitled "ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March."

“This is a PEACHful march beginning at The Arts Center Marta Station and ending at Lenox Mall,” the organization said. The march begins at noon.

Pro-immigration and anti-Trump rallies were scheduled for several cities over the weekend. On Saturday, 6,000 people were expected to protest the administration in Dallas, with similar events in Los Angeles, New York and Sarasota, Fl.

On Sunday, protests are set for Chicago and Salem, Or., followed Monday by more rallies in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Kansas City, Denver, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City.

(© 2017 WXIA)