Trump Inauguration drew 30.6 million viewers

(Photo: Haney, Adrianne, Custom)

Donald Trump's interest in his ratings and crowd sizes is well-documented. And his latest numbers are in.

Nielsen reports 30.6 million viewers watched his inauguration Friday. Their analysis measured the number of viewers who watched live coverage on 12 networks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

VIDEO | President Trump's full inauguration speech





To put that number in perspective, 37.8 million tuned in to watch Barack Obama take the oath of office as the first African-American president in 2009. That ceremony was the second-most watched inauguration in the last 47 years.

Trump's swearing-in, which ranked fifth out of the 13 ceremonies in Nielsen's report, was roughly on par with the first inaugurations of Bill Clinton in 1993 (29.7 million viewers) and George W. Bush (29 million) in 2001.

PHOTOS | Inauguration Day 2017

Ronald Reagan topped the leader board with 41.8 million watching his first inauguration in 1981.

The third most-watched ceremony was that of Jimmy Carter in 1977, which drew 34.1 million.

Richard Nixon was the only re-elected president to get higher ratings the second time around. His 1973 ceremony drew 33 million, good enough for fourth.

See more of Nielsen's study here.

USA TODAY