Trump not impressed by demonstrations

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump weighed in Sunday on the massive weekend protests against him, and didn't seem impressed.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote?" Trump tweeted. "Celebs hurt cause badly."

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of women marched Saturday in the United States and across the globe to protest in opposition to Trump's new presidency.

In Atlanta, police estimated more than 60,000 attended the March for Social Justice and Women.

Trump, starting his second full day in the White House, also tweeted about his visit to the CIA on Saturday and the television ratings for his inauguration on Friday.

Also on Sunday, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway told NBC's Meet The Press that the flap over crowd sizes at the inauguration symbolize what she called negative coverage of the new president.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Saturday: "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period -- both in person and around the globe."

When Meet The Press host Chuck Todd responded by saying; "described that claim as a "falsehood," Conway said: "You're saying it's a falsehood and Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that."

Todd shot back, however: "Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods."

"I don't think you can prove those numbers one way or another. There's no way to really quantify crowds," Conway said.

