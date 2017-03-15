Trump takes aim at Snoop Dogg after fake-shooting video

President Donald Trump & Snoop Dogg (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

As details of President Donald Trump's leaked tax returns led the morning news Wednesday, the president hit back at rapper Snoop Dogg, who pointed a gun at a clownish version of the president in his Lavender video released two days earlier.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" he suggested on Twitter.





In the Lavender video, a remix featuring BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, the rapper literally takes aim at Trump, pointing a gun at a clown dressed like the president.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio criticized the rapper on Monday, telling TMZ, “we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really be careful about.” If the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

In an interview with Billboard, Snoop claimed that "nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this (expletive) clown as president," with his rapper peers only focused on releasing "party music."

The rapper also listed his many issues with President Trump, including the "ban that (he) tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill ... and get away with it (and) people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years," he said.

"It’s a lot of clown (stuff) going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into (for the video) like police, the president and just life in general."

The video's director, Jesse Wellens, told Billboard that the video was inspired by the shooting of Philando Castile last summer.

According to Snoop, his focus on the track was "making a song that was not controversial but real -- real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice."

Snoop has not responded to either comment on social media, instead going with posting a defiant-looking pose in front of his gold records posted to Instagram, sans caption.

The rapper joins a growing celebrity society of Trump twitter foes, led by lampooner-in-chief Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. There's also Apprentice replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom he has repeatedly blamed for ruining the show's ratings — even at the National Prayer Breakfast. And who could forget his beef with Meryl Streep? Trump, then the president-elect, dismissed her as "overrated" and a "Hillary flunky" after she criticized him at January's Golden Globe Awards. And then there are his evergreen enemies like Rosie O'Donnell.

WATCH the Lavender music video (Caution: Explicit language)

