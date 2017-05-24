Trump wants $108M for deeper ports in Savannah, Boston; Corps adds $56M boost

The Justice Department asked a House panel for more time to find evidence to support President Trump's widely disputed claims that the Obama administration had tapped the telephones at the president's New York offices. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - President Donald Trump wants $108 million to help two U.S. seaports deepen their harbors, while ports not included on his wish list will still benefit from a $56 million boost already approved by Congress.

Ports across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts are racing to accommodate bigger cargo ships now arriving through an expanded Panama Canal. Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal seeks $108 million to be shared by two of them: the Port of Savannah, Georgia, and the Port of Boston.

That's out of 15 congressionally authorized projects costing more than $4.6 billion.

The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that it will spend funding recently passed by Congress on harbor projects for Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and the Sabine-Neches waterway that serves three Texas ports.

