US expected to announce charges related to Yahoo data breach

WXIA 10:48 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department is expected to announce charges tied to a mega-breach of Yahoo user accounts.
           
Federal officials were expected to make a cybercrime announcement Wednesday morning.
           
Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.
           
She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that's a hacking victim.

