NBC

WASHINGTON, DC -- Vice President Pence defended President Trump's attack on a federal judge who ruled against a travel ban from seven Muslim countries, and predicted Sunday that a higher court would eventually uphold the measure in the name of national security.

"We're going to win this argument," Pence said on Fox News Sunday, one in a series of news show interviews.

Pence told ABC's This Week that Trump was "speaking his mind" when he denounced a "so-called" judge — U.S. District Judge James Robart, based in Seattle — for ruling against the travel ban.

Early Sunday, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Trump's Justice Department to immediately restore the travel ban; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit based in San Francisco said a reply from the Trump administration is due on Monday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., also speaking on Fox, said Trump exceeded his authority with the order and people are well within their rights to challenge it in court, probably to the highest in the land.

"I have no doubt it will go to the Supreme Court," Feinstein said.

Trump criticized Robart in a series of tweets, including this one: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

The president also predicted ultimate vindication in the courts, telling reporters late Saturday that "we'll win; for the safety of the country, we'll win."

Critics condemned Trump's criticism of the judge, and some Democratic senators said it should be an issue during confirmation hearings for the president's new Supreme Court nominee, appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Trump's attack on Robart "shows a disdain for the independent judiciary" that will be explored during hearings, and Gorsuch's "ability to be an independent check will be front and center throughout the confirmation process.”

Republicans also criticized Trump's use of the term "so-called" in criticizing the judge.

"I think it's best not to single out judges for criticism," said the Senate's top Republican — Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — on CNN's State of the Union.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told ABC's This Week that "we don't have any so-called judges, we have real judges."

That said, Republicans predicted Gorsuch's confirmation and that the Robart attack would not be a factor.

Pence said Trump isn't challenging the judge's legitimacy, only his ruling. The vice president told CBS' Face The Nation that "every president has the right to be critical of the other branches of government."

In defending the Trump travel order, Pence said it is designed to block entry from countries "that have been compromised by terror." Seven nations are singled out: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Citing the president's authority to protect national security, Pence said: "We believe the judge made the wrong decision."



(© 2017 WXIA)